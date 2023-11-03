WhatsApp Unveils New Feature to Boost Personalization and Privacy

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned Meta, is set to introduce an exciting update that aims to enhance user personalization and privacy. Currently in its beta version, this new feature allows users to have not just one but two profile pictures, giving them greater control over their online identity.

Unlike traditional profile pictures that are visible to all contacts, this update lets users determine the visibility of their profile pictures based on the type of contact viewing them. With the primary profile picture, users can choose to share it with selected contacts while keeping it hidden from others. However, the secondary profile picture will be displayed to those who don’t have access to the main image.

This innovative feature offers a significant boost to user privacy, ensuring that the main photo remains private and shielded from unwanted eyes. WhatsApp is also introducing a new privacy menu that allows users to customize who can view their profile picture. The menu offers four options: Everyone, My Contacts, My contacts with the exception…, and Nobody. With these options, users can easily restrict access to their main profile picture based on their preferences, providing a simple and effective way to control who can see their personal information.

The implications of this feature extend beyond WhatsApp, as it enhances our daily lives and social media interactions. Users now have the ability to hide their profile picture from all non-contacts, adding an extra layer of privacy without blocking contacts or hindering communication.

Although currently available only in the Android app’s test version, this feature is expected to roll out to the stable and global versions of WhatsApp in the near future. Users can stay updated checking for updates on the Google Play Store or the App Store for Android and iOS users, respectively.

WhatsApp’s commitment to user privacy and personalization shines through in this upcoming feature, providing users with more control over their online interactions. With this update, the WhatsApp experience is bound to be enhanced for millions of users around the world.

