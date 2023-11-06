WhatsApp Introduces Alternate Profile Feature to Enhance Privacy

WhatsApp is constantly striving to provide its users with enhanced privacy features. The latest addition to these efforts is the alternate profile feature, which allows users to share a different profile picture and username with specific individuals. This function serves as an additional layer of privacy, enabling users to mask their information when someone new contacts them, or to selectively display a more appropriate profile picture for certain individuals.

Previously, WhatsApp users could hide their profile photo from non-contacts. However, with the new alternate profile feature, users can now set up a separate photo and name that is visible to anyone until they add them to their contacts. Additionally, this feature will also extend to existing contacts, ensuring that only selected individuals can see the secondary profile. This offers users greater control over the visibility of their profile information.

The alternate profile feature was identified WABetaInfo in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update. However, the release date for this feature is yet to be confirmed. Nevertheless, this development highlights WhatsApp’s continued focus on bolstering user privacy and exploring new ways to provide users with increased control over their personal information.

FAQ:

Q: How does the alternate profile feature work?

A: The alternate profile feature allows WhatsApp users to share a separate profile picture and username with specific individuals, enhancing privacy and control over personal information.

Q: Can existing contacts also see the alternate profile?

A: Yes, the alternate profile feature extends to existing contacts, enabling users to selectively display their secondary profile to certain individuals.

Q: When will the alternate profile feature be available?

A: The release date for the alternate profile feature is yet to be confirmed. WhatsApp is currently testing the feature, but it is not known when it will be rolled out to all users.

Q: How else is WhatsApp focusing on privacy?

A: Apart from the alternate profile feature, WhatsApp has recently introduced Chat Lock, which allows users to add a password to specific chats, as well as disappearing voice notes that can only be listened to once. These features contribute to the overall goal of enhancing user privacy and control.