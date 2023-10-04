New Features Coming to WhatsApp for iPhone

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app in Europe, has started October strong with two new features that will soon be available on iPhone. Firstly, users will be able to respond much faster to photos, videos, and GIFs, and secondly, their IP will be protected during calls with the service.

In the past, if we were watching a video on WhatsApp and wanted to reply, we had to exit the video, swipe right on it, and then write our response. In this new beta version, currently available only on Android, a small field will appear at the bottom while watching a video, allowing us to write and respond much faster. As for IP protection, it is an optional function that provides greater security during calls but may result in a loss of quality.

According to reports from WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a feature that would add an extra layer of security to our calls. It seems that this new feature would hide our IP, making it more difficult for potential hackers to access our data. This would be achieved routing our calls through WhatsApp’s servers, similar to a VPN, though it is worth noting that this could lead to a decrease in call quality.

In addition, WaBetaInfo has also mentioned that there is a beta version, currently available only for Android, which allows users to respond to photos, videos, and GIFs much faster. With these improvements in security and speed, it seems that October will be a busy month for the META messaging app.

Recently, META announced that it would begin charging for ad-free access to services like Instagram and Facebook. It remains to be seen if WhatsApp will also be included in this package. Telegram already has a premium version, so it wouldn’t be surprising if WhatsApp followed suit in monetizing its green alternative.

Sources: WaBetaInfo

