WhatsApp Testing New Feature for Chat Filters, Making Group Management Easier

WhatsApp has started testing a new feature that allows users to filter their chats into different categories, making it easier to manage and find specific groups. The feature, currently available to some beta testers running WhatsApp beta for iOS v23.25.10.76, aims to address a long-standing problem many users have faced.

Previously, users had to rely on workarounds, such as saving their own phone number as a WhatsApp contact, to search for groups they were a part of. With the new chat filters feature, users will be able to see a clear display of pill-shaped buttons that categorize their chats. This will provide a more efficient way to navigate and locate specific groups within the WhatsApp app.

In addition to filtering unread messages, the chat filters will also allow users to filter chats from their Contacts, further enhancing the effectiveness of the feature. This will enable users to prioritize important messages and conversations, ensuring that they are promptly responded to.

While the feature is currently limited to beta testers, it is expected to be rolled out to all WhatsApp users in the near future. The introduction of chat filters adds to the list of new features and improvements that WhatsApp has been developing, including HD media for Status updates, search username, AI chatbot shortcut, search messages date, and video rewind and forward.

Recently, WhatsApp also introduced self-destructing voice messages for users of the stable version, which automatically delete after being played once. Additionally, a new Voice Chats option was added for group members to communicate with each other without initiating a group call.

With these ongoing updates and improvements, WhatsApp continues to enhance the user experience and provide more efficient ways for users to manage their chats and engage with their contacts.