WhatsApp introduces the ability to pin messages in chats

WhatsApp is constantly adding new features to make life easier for its users. Currently in beta testing, the app is testing the ability to pin messages at the top of conversations. This simple yet practical option allows users to highlight important information.

To pin a message on Android smartphones, users can long-press the message and tap the three dots on the right side of the screen. Then, they can select “Pin” to highlight the message. This feature is useful for emphasizing practical information that all participants should easily access.

For example, if you’re organizing a party, you can pin a message containing the address and code. Similarly, before going on vacation, a pinned message can remind everyone of the flight time, airline references, and the terminal for check-in. Like the mute function, WhatsApp allows users to choose the duration for which a pinned message will remain at the top of the conversation. Currently, the options include 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days.

While there is currently no option to pin a message indefinitely, this may change in the future. The feature is available in the latest beta version of the app (2.23.21.4), and further updates are expected before it is officially released in the stable version.

In addition to the pinning feature, WhatsApp is also exploring the use of generative artificial intelligence. This includes the creation of stickers and photorealistic images, as well as the introduction of a ChatGPT-style chatbot.

WhatsApp continues to prioritize user convenience and is actively working on new updates to enhance the messaging experience.

Sources:

– Envato