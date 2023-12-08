New WhatsApp Feature Allows Voice Messages to Disappear After Listening

WhatsApp recently unveiled an exciting new feature that is set to change the way users share voice messages. The View Once function, already popular for its ability to allow recipients to view photos and videos only once, has now been expanded to include voice messages. With this new addition, voice messages sent through WhatsApp will automatically disappear after the recipient has listened to them.

To utilize this feature, users will need to select the View Once option each time they send a video, image, or audio message. Once the recipient has played the voice message, it will be marked with a ‘one-time’ icon and vanish from the chat. This clever update aims to provide a more secure and temporary approach to communication, ensuring that voice messages are seen or heard only their intended recipient.

In their announcement, WhatsApp emphasized that the View Once feature does not allow recipients to take screenshots of the messages. However, the company did issue a warning to Android users, informing them that View Once voice messages and audio can be recorded using the native screen recorder. This exception aside, the new feature aims to offer users greater control over their conversations and protect their privacy.

Furthermore, WhatsApp also revealed that if a View Once message is left unopened for 14 days after being sent, it will automatically disappear from the chat. Neither the sender nor the recipient will have the ability to share, star, or forward the View Once audio, mirroring the restrictions already in place for View Once videos and images.

This latest update from WhatsApp demonstrates the company’s commitment to providing users with innovative and secure messaging options. By adding the View Once feature to voice messages, WhatsApp is giving users greater control and peace of mind when sharing sensitive or time-limited content. As the feature continues to roll out globally in the coming days, users can look forward to an enhanced messaging experience on the platform.