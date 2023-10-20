WhatsApp Testing ‘View Once’ Feature for Voice Notes

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow users to designate voice notes as ‘view once,’ similar to the existing feature for other types of media. This privacy feature is currently undergoing beta testing and is expected to be available to the broader user base in the near future.

The feature is being introduced to beta users of WhatsApp’s Android and iOS apps. Users will be able to select the ‘view once’ option when sending voice notes to their contacts. This means that the voice notes can only be viewed once and cannot be replayed, saved, or shared.

WhatsApp has already introduced the ‘view once’ feature for images and videos, and now they are extending it to voice notes. This feature aims to provide an added level of privacy and control over the content shared on the platform.

In addition to this new feature, WhatsApp has also announced plans to roll out a password-less passkey feature for Android users. This feature will eliminate the need for conventional two-factor SMS authentication and provide a more secure and convenient way to log back into the app.

The passkey feature will utilize the authentication methods available on the user’s device, such as face recognition, fingerprint scanning, or a PIN. It is expected to be gradually introduced to Android users over the coming weeks and months.

There is currently no information available regarding the inclusion of the passkey feature for iPhone users. WhatsApp has not provided any specific timeline for when the feature will be available to iPhone users.

Overall, these new features demonstrate WhatsApp’s commitment to enhancing user privacy and security. By giving users more control over their content and introducing alternative authentication methods, WhatsApp aims to provide a safer and more convenient messaging experience.

