WhatsApp Introduces ‘View Once’ Feature for Voice Messages

WhatsApp has recently unveiled a new feature that allows users to send voice messages that will disappear after being listened to. Building upon the success of the ‘View Once’ feature for photos and videos introduced earlier this year, WhatsApp aims to provide users with enhanced privacy and security for their sensitive information.

By incorporating the ‘View Once’ capability into voice messages, WhatsApp ensures that users can share confidential information, such as credit card details or surprises, without worrying about their messages being saved or forwarded. Similar to ‘View Once’ photos and videos, these voice messages are clearly marked with a “one-time” icon and can only be played once.

In terms of security, WhatsApp emphasizes that the new ‘View Once’ voice messages are protected end-to-end encryption default, ensuring that only the intended recipient can access and listen to the message.

To utilize the ‘View Once’ feature for voice messages, users will need to select the option each time they send a message that they want to disappear after a single listening. Furthermore, recipients must have read receipts turned on to see if a ‘View Once’ photo, video, or voice message has been opened.

However, it is vital to remember a few important notes when using this feature. Users should only send ‘View Once’ media or voice messages to individuals they trust, as there are alternative ways for recipients to save or capture these messages before they disappear. Additionally, encrypted media may be stored on WhatsApp’s servers for a few weeks after being sent.

WhatsApp has started rolling out the ‘View Once’ feature for voice messages on a global scale, with users expected to gain access to this functionality in the coming days.

In conclusion, WhatsApp’s introduction of the ‘View Once’ feature for voice messages expands the platform’s commitment to privacy offering users increased control over their shared content and ensuring that sensitive information remains secure.