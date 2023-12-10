WhatsApp Introduces “View Once” Feature for Voice Messages

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta, has launched a new feature that allows users to send voice messages that will disappear after being heard once. This feature, called “View Once,” is similar to the already existing functionality for photos and videos on WhatsApp.

The “View Once” feature is particularly useful for users who want to share sensitive and private information with their friends securely. It can be used to send one-time passwords (OTPs), banking details, or any other confidential information. By ensuring that voice messages are automatically deleted after being listened to once, users can have peace of mind knowing that the content will not be accessible later.

To send a “View Once” voice message, follow these simple steps:

1. Open WhatsApp and open a chat with the intended recipient.

2. Tap on the microphone icon to start recording your voice message.

3. Once recorded, tap on the dotted circle icon with the number “1” inside it.

4. Finally, hit the send button.

The recipient of the voice message will only be able to listen to it once before it is instantly deleted. If the message is not opened the receiver, it will be automatically removed from the chat box after two weeks.

This new feature demonstrates WhatsApp’s commitment to enhancing privacy and security for its users. It provides a convenient tool for sharing sensitive information without leaving a digital trail. With the “View Once” feature, WhatsApp continues to prioritize the protection of user data and confidentiality.

