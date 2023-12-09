WhatsApp Introduces “View Once” Feature for Voice Notes

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called “View Once” for voice notes, adding to the existing privacy options offered the popular messaging app. The feature is currently being tested for Android and iOS users who are part of the beta version of the app.

Similar to the “View Once” feature for photos and videos introduced earlier this year, users can now send voice messages that will disappear once listened to. This adds an extra layer of privacy and prevents recipients from exporting, saving, forwarding, or recording the voice note.

The introduction of the “View Once” feature for voice notes allows users to share sensitive information over voice messages with added peace of mind. Whether it’s reading out credit card details to a friend or planning a surprise, users can have confidence that the information will only be available for a single listening.

To ensure consistency with “View Once” photos and videos, voice messages designated as “View Once” are clearly marked with a special icon indicating that they can only be played once. This provides users with a clear understanding of the privacy settings applied to their messages.

It’s important to note that WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption, which protects all personal messages, also applies to voice messages. This means that users can enjoy the benefits of the “View Once” feature without compromising their privacy.

The rollout of the “View Once” feature for voice messages will be happening globally over the next few days. WhatsApp continues to prioritize privacy innovation, and this new feature is a testament to their commitment to providing users with secure communication options.