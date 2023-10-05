WhatsApp Introduces Username Feature for Enhanced Privacy and Security

WhatsApp has rolled out a new username feature in its recent iOS beta update, aiming to enhance user privacy and security. With this update, users can now communicate with others without the requirement of sharing their phone numbers, providing an additional layer of protection for personal information.

The username feature was initially discovered in the WhatsApp for Android beta version WABetaInfo back in May. It is now being introduced to select beta users on iOS and is expected to be included in future updates for both Android and iOS devices.

The username field allows a combination of alphanumeric characters and certain special characters. Each username must be unique, similar to usernames on other platforms. When initiating a chat using a username, the associated phone number remains concealed unless explicitly shared.

WhatsApp will give users the option to choose their desired username, both for individuals and businesses. Setting up a username will be voluntary, granting users the flexibility to decide whether to participate. In the future, users will be able to select their unique WhatsApp username within the in-app profile settings.

Conversations initiated through usernames will continue to benefit from WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption, ensuring secure and private communication. This feature adds an extra layer of protection to user data and conversations. However, it’s important to note that usernames cannot be used as an alternative method to log into a WhatsApp account.

The new username feature in WhatsApp aims to prioritize user privacy and security enabling communication without the need for phone number sharing. It provides users with greater control over their personal information while maintaining a secure messaging experience.

