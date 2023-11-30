New Chat Lock Feature on WhatsApp Enhances User Privacy

WhatsApp has introduced a new secret code feature for Chat Lock, further strengthening user privacy adding an additional layer of protection to private conversations. This feature is designed to make chats harder to discover in the event that someone gains access to a user’s phone or shares a phone with others.

With the secret code feature, WhatsApp users can now set a unique password to give their locked chats an extra level of privacy. This password is distinct from the unlock code used to access the phone itself. Additionally, users have the option to hide the Locked Chats folder from their chat list. Until the secret code is entered in the search bar, the locked chats remain hidden. However, if users prefer, they can choose to have the locked chats appear in their chat list.

Unlike the previous method of locking chats, where users had to navigate through the chat settings, the new feature allows for a simpler and quicker process. Users can now long-press on a particular chat to lock it, providing more convenience and ease of use.

WhatsApp expressed their delight in the positive response from the community regarding the Chat Lock feature and stated their hope that the secret code addition will further enhance its usefulness. The feature is being rolled out, starting today, and will gradually become available globally in the coming months.

“We’re excited to continue expanding the capabilities of Chat Lock to assist people in safeguarding their privacy,” announced WhatsApp in a recent blog post.

This new feature underscores WhatsApp’s ongoing commitment to ensuring the privacy and security of its users’ conversations, offering them greater control and peace of mind.

