WhatsApp Introduces ‘Secret Code’ for Enhanced Chat Security

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned Meta, is set to launch a new security feature called ‘Secret Code.’ The aim of this update is to enhance the security of locked chats, even on linked devices.

With the ‘Secret Code’ feature, WhatsApp promises to empower users with greater control over their conversations and heighten privacy. This development is part of the platform’s continuous efforts to refine the user experience and enhance security.

The feature is currently in the testing phase and can be found on WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.21.9. Only users enrolled in WhatsApp’s beta testing program can access it downloading the beta version from the Google Play Store.

The ‘Secret Code’ feature provides users with elevated privacy options. Users can set a customized password for their protected chat folders, adding an extra layer of security. What makes this feature even more exciting is that it is compatible with linked devices. Users will be able to extend their chat security to secondary devices.

It’s important to note that this feature is still in the developmental phase and not yet accessible to all users. WhatsApp is likely to conduct thorough testing before deploying it to the stable version of the app.

The introduction of the ‘Secret Code’ feature represents another significant move WhatsApp to prioritize user privacy and security. Once widely available, WhatsApp users can expect to have heightened control over their chats, even on linked devices.

Sources:

– WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.21.9

– WhatsApp