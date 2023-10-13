New WhatsApp Update on Android Introduces Refreshed Interface

WhatsApp is set to launch an update for its Android platform, featuring a revamped interface that excludes the green-colored bar in the main chat area. The update, which is currently being rolled out to beta users, includes enhanced icons to improve the overall visual appeal of the platform. In addition, WhatsApp is updating the theme color for both dark and light modes, as well as chat bubbles and floating action buttons.

One of the key features being introduced is a custom password for protected chat folders, aimed at enhancing security for sensitive conversations. Users will be able to set a secret code for their locked chats, which can then be entered in the app’s search bar to gain access. This feature is expected to be included in a forthcoming app update.

Furthermore, the update will allow users to configure the secret code on their companion devices, providing additional convenience and security.

The new WhatsApp update is believed to follow Google’s Material Design 3 guidelines, bringing a fresh look and feel to the popular messaging platform. The update is currently available to a limited number of beta users, but is expected to be launched more widely in the near future.

Overall, the latest WhatsApp update for Android aims to offer a more visually appealing and secure experience for users, with a focus on enhancing the design and functionality of the platform.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo