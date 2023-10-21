WhatsApp Working on New Feature to Hide Locked Chats

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform owned Meta, is in the process of developing a new feature that will allow users to hide locked chats. The feature, currently being tested in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.22.9 update, is expected to be included in a future app update.

At present, the entry point to access locked chats is always visible in the chat list, which could potentially compromise user privacy. However, with the upcoming feature, users will be able to hide the entry point, making the list of locked chats only visible after entering a secret code.

This new feature is particularly useful for users who engage in sensitive or confidential conversations and wish to keep them hidden from prying eyes. By concealing the entry point to locked chats, WhatsApp aims to improve user privacy and security.

Additionally, WhatsApp is also introducing the ability to use multiple accounts on the same device. This feature will be available to Android users in the coming weeks and months, providing a convenient option for users with dual-SIM phones, especially in markets like India.

These developments demonstrate WhatsApp’s commitment to giving users more control over their chats and enhancing privacy. With these new features, users can ensure that their sensitive conversations remain confidential and protected.

