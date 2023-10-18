New WhatsApp Passkeys Feature Makes Logging In Easier and More Secure

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called “Passkeys,” which aims to simplify the login process and enhance security for Android users. Passkeys will eliminate the need for traditional username and password combinations allowing users to unlock their accounts using their face, fingerprint, or PIN. This additional layer of security makes it more difficult for hackers to gain unauthorized access to WhatsApp accounts.

The Passkeys feature will be gradually rolled out on Android devices over the next few weeks and months. At the moment, there is no confirmation on whether it will be available for iOS users as well. This new technology is designed to address the vulnerabilities associated with usernames and passwords, such as phishing attacks.

Unlike traditional login methods, Passkeys require the user’s physical presence to unlock their WhatsApp account. This ensures that only the authorized individual can access their account, further safeguarding user privacy and data. Previously, Passkeys were being tested in the beta channel of the app.

WhatsApp aims to make logging in both easier and more secure with the introduction of Passkeys. This feature will enhance user experience eliminating the need to remember complex passwords while providing an added layer of protection against unauthorized access. Android users can look forward to the rollout of Passkeys in the coming days, and it remains to be seen if it will be extended to iOS devices in the future.

Sources:

– TechCrunch

– The Verge