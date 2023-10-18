WhatsApp to Introduce Passkeys for Enhanced User Security

WhatsApp, the world’s leading messaging app, is set to introduce passkeys in an upcoming update to enhance user security and privacy. This move follows in the footsteps of other platforms such as LinkedIn, X, and TikTok, all of which have recently introduced passkeys and phrases.

With its emphasis on privacy, WhatsApp has stood out among Meta’s offerings despite being owned a company that many users are skeptical of. In addition to passkeys, the upcoming update will also include a new audio and video menu. Users will be able to send video messages and have the option to disable video messages if desired.

One of the most significant updates is the improvement of the search feature. WhatsApp is developing a feature that allows users to search messages date through a new sidebar. This update will also incorporate a group chat filter to reduce the number of messages users need to delete.

These updates reflect the broader trend in the industry towards prioritizing user security and privacy. The introduction of passkeys will serve as a case study for how this feature can impact user privacy in real-world scenarios. While the passkey feature is already available for those using the latest version of WhatsApp, the audio-video mode switch feature will be rolled out soon.

It remains to be seen when the search feature update will be available to users as it is still under development. Nonetheless, these updates are crucial to maintaining WhatsApp’s competitiveness in the market.

Sources: WhatsApp

Definitions:

Passkeys: A security feature that enables users to log in or access an app using a face, fingerprint, or pin instead of a traditional password.