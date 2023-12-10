WhatsApp Introduces New Feature: Self-Destructing Voice Messages

WhatsApp Introduces Self-Destructing Voice Messages

WhatsApp, the popular chat app known for its disappearing messages feature, is now extending this functionality to voice messages. Users will now have the option to send voice notes that will vanish as soon as they are heard.

Similar to self-destructing photos and videos, these voice messages will be marked with a “one-time” icon to indicate that they can only be played once. WhatsApp suggests that this feature will be useful for sharing sensitive information, such as credit card details, or for planning surprises.

In addition to providing a level of privacy, these self-destructing voice messages are designed to appear more urgent to recipients. However, not everyone is a fan of voice notes, as they can be viewed as time-consuming distractions compared to text messages.

To address this, WhatsApp has introduced another feature that allows voice messages to automatically disappear after 14 days if they are ignored. This not only saves storage space on users’ devices but also ensures that the messages are not cluttering up conversations unnecessarily.

To send a self-destructing voice message, users need to update their WhatsApp to the latest version and look for a new icon with a lock in the chat bar when recording a voice note. Tapping this icon will enable the view-once mode, preventing the recipient from exporting, forwarding, saving, or recording the message.

WhatsApp is expected to roll out this feature in the coming days, providing users with even more control over the privacy of their conversations. Whether it’s sharing sensitive information or simply keeping conversations clutter-free, these new additions are sure to enhance the user experience on WhatsApp.