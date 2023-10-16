WhatsApp Introduces New Security Feature to Protect IP Addresses in Calls

WhatsApp, the popular messaging application owned Meta, has recently introduced a new security feature called “Protect IP address in calls.” This feature aims to enhance the security of calls made through WhatsApp protecting users from potential threats such as unauthorized access to their location and eavesdropping on their calls.

The discovery of this new feature was initially made WABetaInfo, a reliable source known for tracking upcoming enhancements to WhatsApp. Currently, the feature is available in the latest WhatsApp beta releases for both Android and iOS platforms.

The “Protect IP address in calls” feature works redirecting calls through WhatsApp servers, thus safeguarding users’ IP addresses. Users can enable this additional security measure navigating to the “Privacy” settings under the “Advanced” section.

WhatsApp guarantees users that with this feature enabled, all calls will benefit from end-to-end encryption, ensuring that even the app itself cannot access the content of users’ conversations. This provides an elevated level of privacy for users when making calls.

Initially, this feature is only accessible to a subset of beta testers who have installed the most recent beta versions on Android and iOS. However, it is expected that in the upcoming weeks, this feature will be rolled out to a wider user base, allowing more WhatsApp users to enjoy the enhanced privacy and security during their calls.

With the introduction of the “Protect IP address in calls” feature, WhatsApp further solidifies its commitment to user privacy and security. This addition to the app’s privacy settings is set to offer users an even higher level of protection against potential threats.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo, reliable source for tracking WhatsApp’s upcoming enhancements.