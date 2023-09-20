New Features for Businesses Announced WhatsApp in India

WhatsApp has unveiled new features for businesses in India, aimed at enhancing user experiences and expanding payment options. The announcements were made at the Conversations conference held in Mumbai. One of the key features is WhatsApp Flows, which enables businesses worldwide to create interactive in-chat experiences. This allows businesses to offer various services within chat threads, such as appointment booking for opening a new bank account, placing orders from partner restaurants for food delivery services, and checking in for flights and selecting seats for airlines – all without having to leave the chat thread.

In addition, WhatsApp Payment-to-Merchant will provide Indian businesses with more options for receiving payments. The expansion of payment services aims to streamline transactions and facilitate seamless financial interactions within the platform. These features are expected to benefit a wide range of businesses providing convenient and efficient ways to engage with customers and process payments.

Meta Verified for Business is another significant feature that will offer verified badges, account support, and premium features to businesses on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. This service will be available for a fee and will be initially rolled out in select countries. By offering verified badges, Meta aims to provide businesses with enhanced credibility, helping them establish trust with customers. The account support and premium features will further assist businesses in managing their online presence and engaging with their target audience more effectively.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp introduced the WhatsApp Channels feature in India and other countries. This feature acts as a one-way broadcast tool, allowing users to receive updates directly within the WhatsApp platform from individuals and organizations. The rollout of these new features demonstrates WhatsApp’s commitment to providing innovative solutions for businesses and improving the overall user experience.

