WhatsApp Introduces Multiple Account Feature for Users

WhatsApp, owned Meta, has unveiled a new feature that allows users to have multiple accounts on a single device. Previously, users could only be logged in to one account at a time, but now they can easily switch between accounts, such as work and personal, without the need to log out every time or carry multiple phones.

To utilize this feature, users will need a second phone number and SIM card, or a phone that supports multi-SIM or eSIM technology. By accessing the WhatsApp settings, users can simply click “add account” and control privacy and notification settings for each account.

WhatsApp also advised users not to download imitated or fake versions of the platform to create additional accounts, as security and privacy can only be ensured when using the official WhatsApp.

In addition to this account feature, WhatsApp also announced the introduction of several Artificial Intelligence (AI) products and features. The company aims to leverage the power of Generative AI to enhance creativity, productivity, and entertainment within the messaging app.

“We’re excited about the potential of Generative AI and how it can contribute to our users’ overall experience. We’re taking the first steps in incorporating Meta-powered AI services into WhatsApp, with plans for continuous experimentation,” stated the company.

By introducing these AI services, WhatsApp aims to provide users with access to emerging technologies, making messaging more than just a means of communication.

