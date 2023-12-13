WhatsApp Introduces New Reply Bar for Status Updates

WhatsApp, now owned Meta, has announced a new feature aimed at improving user engagement. The messaging app has introduced a reply bar for status updates, similar to the feature found on Meta’s Instagram Stories. This new addition streamlines the process of responding to posts, making it easier and more direct for users.

This new feature has been rolled out to beta testers on both Android and iOS platforms, according to reports from WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo. The dedicated reply bar, located at the bottom of status updates, eliminates the need to swipe up, which is currently required for replying using text messages or emojis.

Beta testers have already started experiencing the feature with the WhatsApp beta updates for iOS and Android. The broader release of this feature to all users is expected to happen in the coming days.

A screenshot accompanying the report demonstrates the new reply bar feature in action, showing its resemblance to the equivalent feature on Instagram Stories. This move aligns with Meta’s vision of creating a unified social media experience across all its platforms.

WhatsApp has been exploring integrations with other Meta-owned platforms, suggesting a future where users can seamlessly share WhatsApp statuses directly to Instagram. Additionally, a forthcoming feature will allow users to search for contacts within the app using usernames, reducing the need to share phone numbers for communication. This functionality focuses on privacy, similar to what is offered Telegram.

As WhatsApp continues to evolve into a hybrid between messaging and social media, users can expect a more interconnected experience across the Meta ecosystem. The introduction of the reply bar for status updates is just one example of how WhatsApp is enhancing user interaction and further aligning itself with Meta’s broader goals.