WhatsApp Launches Flows Feature for Online Shopping Experience

WhatsApp is expanding its presence in the e-commerce industry with the introduction of a new feature called Flows. Flows allows users to shop for items online directly within their WhatsApp chat, offering a convenient and streamlined shopping experience.

Last year, WhatsApp tested the concept of grocery shopping in limited markets. Now, with the rollout of Flows, the platform is diving into full-blown online shopping. Users can purchase a variety of items, including train tickets and meals, without having to leave their WhatsApp chat.

The Flows feature will be available for businesses through the WhatsApp Business Platform in the coming weeks, starting with an initial launch in India. Indian users will be able to add items to their cart and choose from multiple payment options, such as UPI, debit cards, and credit cards. To ensure secure transactions, WhatsApp has partnered with Razorpay and PayU.

In addition to Flows, WhatsApp is also developing a verification feature called “Meta Verified.” This feature will provide a trust badge to businesses that can prove their legitimacy, offering users peace of mind when making purchases. Verified businesses will also have access to features like a customizable WhatsApp web page and multi-device support.

While the Flows feature and the Meta Verified verification feature are still being tested and not yet available on the Business Platform, their introduction would be a significant upgrade for WhatsApp and online shopping as a whole. Although it is unclear if these features will be available in Pakistan, their potential impact on the e-commerce industry is immense.

Overall, the launch of Flows underscores WhatsApp’s ambition to expand beyond messaging and become a dominant player in the e-commerce space. With its large user base and convenient shopping features, WhatsApp has the potential to transform the way people shop online.

