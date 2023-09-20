WhatsApp Introduces Flows to Enhance Business Interactions

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is set to launch a new feature called Flows, aimed at streamlining business interactions within the app. Flows will offer a range of features designed to speed up various transactions and engagements, providing a more convenient experience for both merchants and users.

One of the key aspects of Flows is its ability to allow users to carry out various tasks without leaving the chat interface. This means that users can quickly perform actions such as choosing a train seat, ordering a meal, or booking an appointment without the need to switch apps or open additional tabs.

Furthermore, the new feature will provide businesses with the option to create customized menus and forms to cater to different needs. This added flexibility will enable businesses to deliver a more personalized and tailored experience to their customers.

Another significant improvement is the ability to complete purchases directly within the chat. Users can now add items to their cart and make payments using a range of supported methods, including UPI apps, debit and credit cards, and more. This streamlined process eliminates the need for users to navigate through various pages or external websites to complete their transactions.

To enhance user trust and authenticity, WhatsApp is also introducing a verification process for businesses. Through Meta verification, businesses can prove their legitimacy and receive a verified badge, enhanced account support, and protection against impersonation. This verification process helps users identify and engage with genuine businesses on the platform.

For businesses interested in signing up, Meta Verified will offer additional premium features, such as the ability to create a custom WhatsApp page that is easily discoverable via web search and multi-device support for efficient customer interaction. Small businesses will be the first to test Meta Verified on the WhatsApp Business app, with plans to expand it to the wider WhatsApp Business Platform in the future.

In conclusion, Flows is a significant step towards enhancing business interactions on WhatsApp. With its range of features designed to simplify transactions and improve user experience, it is set to provide a more convenient and efficient platform for both merchants and users.

