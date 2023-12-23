WhatsApp Upgrades Two-Step Verification for Enhanced User Security

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, has announced a significant update to its two-step verification system. This update aims to provide users with an additional layer of security, safeguarding their accounts against unauthorized access.

The new process begins with the standard registration, where users validate their phone number ownership through a 6-digit code sent via SMS or voice call. Upon successful registration, users can activate the two-step verification setting a unique PIN. This PIN is essential for accessing the account and adds an extra level of security beyond the initial registration code.

To ensure maximum protection, WhatsApp advises users not to share their registration code or two-step verification PIN with anyone. This highlights the personal responsibility users have in securing their privacy and data.

In the event that users forget their PIN and haven’t activated the two-step verification, they will need to wait for 7 days to reset it. This delay is part of WhatsApp’s commitment to user security, even if it may cause temporary inconvenience.

It’s also important to note that WhatsApp follows a single device policy. This means that users can only use the service with one phone number on one device at a time. When a user registers with their phone number, any other devices connected to the account are automatically disconnected, further enhancing security measures.

In addition to this update, WhatsApp has also completed testing its new payment feature, WhatsApp Pay, in Brazil. Users in Brazil can now make payments to local merchants and send money to friends and family using this feature. The execution of WhatsApp Pay requires a credit, debit, or prepaid card and adheres to the highest security standards.

As of now, Brazil is the only country where WhatsApp Pay is available nationwide, and there is no information regarding its availability in other countries like Germany.