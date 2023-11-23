WhatsApp Introduces Email Verification to Enhance Account Security

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, has announced a new update that allows iPhone users to link their accounts with an email address for account verification. This new feature offers users an alternative method to verify their accounts and adds an extra layer of security to the platform.

Previously, users could only validate their WhatsApp accounts through a phone number and OTP, which posed some challenges. The introduction of email verification solves these issues providing an additional means of account validation.

The new email verification feature is currently available for iPhone users with the latest WhatsApp update. To access this feature, users need to ensure they have WhatsApp in-app version 23.24.70 or later. Android users can expect to receive this feature in the near future.

Here’s how to activate WhatsApp email verification:

1. Open WhatsApp and go to ‘Settings.’

2. Navigate to the ‘Account’ section.

3. Enable the new ‘Email Verification’ option.

It’s important to note that WhatsApp is not replacing phone numbers as a means of verification. Instead, email verification adds an extra layer of security for logging into accounts.

The introduction of email verification brings several benefits to WhatsApp users. It serves as a backup login method in case users have difficulties receiving the standard SMS verification code. When encountering such situations, users can simply enter their email address and WhatsApp will email a reset link to complete the account registration.

As WhatsApp continues to evolve, these new features highlight the platform’s commitment to user security and improved user experiences. Users can look forward to these updates as they roll out to a global audience in the coming months.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is phone number verification still required?

Yes, phone number verification is still required. Email verification adds an extra layer of security, but it does not replace the need for a phone number.

2. Can Android users use email verification?

Currently, email verification is only available for iPhone users. Android users can expect to receive this feature in the near future.

3. How does email verification benefit users?

Email verification provides a backup login method for users who face difficulties receiving the standard SMS verification code. It allows them to enter their email address and receive a reset link to complete the account registration process.