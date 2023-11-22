WhatsApp Strengthens Security with New Email Verification Feature

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, is taking security to the next level with its latest update. The company has introduced a new feature that allows users to link their accounts with an email address, providing an additional layer of verification and login support. This new method aims to address the limitations of the previous phone number and OTP verification process.

The email verification feature, initially available for iPhone users, is expected to roll out to Android users in the near future. Users can activate this feature navigating to WhatsApp Settings > Account in the app. By enabling two-step verification and entering their email address, users can ensure the safety of their accounts. In case they forget their PIN, WhatsApp can send them a reset link via email. Additionally, users will receive a verification code through email when registering their account.

It’s important to note that WhatsApp is not eliminating phone numbers as a login option but rather introducing email addresses as an alternative means of accessing accounts. This new feature provides a backup login method in situations where users encounter difficulties receiving the SMS verification code.

In addition to the email verification feature, WhatsApp is also testing an AI chat feature in its latest beta version for Android. This update includes a new shortcut button that grants users quick access to the AI chatbot. The chatbot can assist users with various tasks, such as providing information about WhatsApp, offering customer support, and even helping with appointment scheduling or reservations.

During the recent Meta Connect event, Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced Meta’s latest AI chatbot powered the Llama 2 model. This advanced chatbot can handle trip planning, generate recommendations, engage in group chat debates, and deliver humorous jokes. Meta has also partnered with Microsoft’s Bing Chat to enhance the chatbot’s ability to provide real-time web search results.

WhatsApp continues to prioritize user security and convenience with these new features. The email verification method and AI chatbot aim to make the platform safer and more user-friendly, ensuring a seamless messaging experience for millions of users worldwide.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I still use my phone number to log into WhatsApp?

Yes, WhatsApp is introducing email addresses as an additional means of logging into accounts, but phone numbers will still be supported for login.

2. How can I activate email verification on WhatsApp?

To activate email verification, simply go to WhatsApp Settings > Account within the app and enable two-step verification. Enter your email address to complete the process.

3. Will Android users have access to the new email verification feature?

While the feature is currently available for iPhone users, it is expected to be extended to Android users in the near future.

4. What tasks can the AI chatbot in WhatsApp’s beta version assist with?

The AI chatbot can help users with various tasks, including providing information about WhatsApp, offering customer support, and assisting with appointment scheduling or reservations.

5. Does the AI chatbot provide real-time web search results?

Yes, WhatsApp has partnered with Microsoft’s Bing Chat to enhance the chatbot’s search capabilities, allowing it to provide real-time web search results.