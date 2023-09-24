WhatsApp Introduces Channels Status Alert for Creators

WhatsApp is launching a new feature designed to keep channel creators informed about the status of their channels on Android, especially when they face restrictions in certain countries. This move is in response to local laws that require content restrictions in specific regions.

The upcoming feature will allow WhatsApp to send notifications to channel creators when their channel’s visibility is limited in certain countries due to legal requirements. When a channel is closed in a specific country, users in that region will no longer have access to or be able to follow the channel.

This feature is currently being tested a select group of beta testers.

In addition, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out an “automatic security code verification” feature for end-to-end encryption, although it is only available to a limited number of beta testers on Android. This feature will automatically verify messages for end-to-end encryption without requiring any user action. It enhances security and privacy verifying the use of a secure connection, a process known as “Key Transparency”. However, WhatsApp still offers the option for manual verification in case automatic verification encounters issues.

These new features highlight WhatsApp’s commitment to balancing user privacy, security, and compliance with local laws and regulations, particularly in regions where content restrictions are required legislation. By introducing tools to notify channel creators and enhancing the security of end-to-end encrypted messages, WhatsApp aims to provide a safer and more informative experience for its users.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo

– Inputs from IANS

Definitions:

– End-to-end encryption: The encryption of data from the sender to the recipient, so that only the intended recipient can access and decrypt the data.

– Beta testers: Individuals who test a software or application before it is released to the general public in order to identify and report any issues or bugs.

– Content restrictions: Rules or regulations that limit or control the type of content that can be shared or accessed in a specific region or country.

