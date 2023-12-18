Tencent and ByteDance Collaborate to Drive DreamStar’s Success in the Gaming Industry

According to recent reports, Chinese gaming giant Tencent has joined forces with former rival ByteDance to promote its latest mobile game, “DreamStar.” This surprising collaboration aims to compete with NetEase’s popular game, “Eggy Party.” While Tencent and ByteDance have had a history of disputes and mutual restrictions, Tencent is leveraging ByteDance’s advertising platforms, including Pangolin, to increase DreamStar’s visibility.

Experts predict that DreamStar has the potential to generate a revenue of up to 6 billion yuan ($842 million) in its first year. At the same time, NetEase’s Eggy Party, boosted advertising on ByteDance platforms, is expected to earn 8 billion yuan this year with 100 million monthly active users. This collaboration is a significant move Tencent, considering its already robust ad network and promotion channels. Interestingly, the majority of DreamStar ads, approximately 38 percent, were placed on ByteDance’s Pangolin in the past month, surpassing Tencent’s own ad network, Youlianghui, which accounted for only 12 percent of the ads.

Tencent’s decision to heavily rely on ByteDance’s advertising platforms is part of its 1.4 billion yuan investment plan to establish DreamStar’s ecosystem and ensure its success. As part of the collaboration, Tencent has also allowed popular video game live-streamers, including renowned figures like Zhang Daxian, who is known for playing Tencent’s “Honor of Kings,” to stream on ByteDance platforms. This move signifies a shift in the relationship between the two companies.

The recent thaw in Tencent and ByteDance’s historically contentious relationship is apparent, as ByteDance has recently decided to scale down its gaming business. Instead, it is refocusing on its core platform operations and stepping back from direct competition with Tencent and NetEase.

This collaboration comes at a time when China’s gaming industry is experiencing a resurgence, with domestic revenue increasing 13 percent to 303 billion yuan this year, overcoming the setbacks from an industry crackdown two years ago. The partnership between Tencent and ByteDance intends to capitalize on this growing market and achieve mutual success in the gaming industry.