WhatsApp Introduces Secret Code Feature for Enhanced Chat Security

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform, has recently introduced a new feature that allows users to establish a unique password, separate from their phone unlock code, to unlock their locked chats. This feature provides an extra layer of security and ensures greater privacy for users’ most private conversations.

With the addition of a secret code, users now have the flexibility to conceal the locked chats folder from their chatlist. These locked chats can only be accessed entering the secret code in the search bar. Alternatively, users can choose to keep these locked chats visible in their chatlist.

The process of locking a new chat has been simplified with a long-press action, eliminating the need to navigate to the chat settings. Additionally, users can now hide the locked chats folder, ensuring that these conversations remain discreet and do not appear in the primary chat window. This enhanced privacy feature offers users greater control over their conversations compared to the previous design.

To use this feature, follow these simple steps:

1. Open WhatsApp on your device.

2. Go to the section displaying locked chats.

3. Select the three dots option and activate the “Hide locked chats” feature.

4. Proceed to establish a unique secret code to gain access to the concealed locked chats.

5. The concealed locked chats will remain absent from the primary chat window.

6. To temporarily reveal the hidden locked chats, enter the secret code within the search bar.

WhatsApp has already started rolling out this feature, and it will be available to global users in the coming days. This update significantly enhances the security of the platform and provides users with improved privacy options for their chats.

FAQs

1. What is the secret code feature in WhatsApp?

The secret code feature in WhatsApp allows users to establish a unique password, separate from their phone unlock code, to unlock their locked chats. This enhances the security and privacy of their conversations.

2. How do I use the secret code feature?

To use the secret code feature, open WhatsApp, go to the section displaying locked chats, select the three dots option, activate the “Hide locked chats” feature, and establish a unique secret code. The concealed locked chats will remain hidden until the secret code is entered in the search bar.

3. Can I choose to keep the locked chats visible in my chatlist?

Yes, users have the option to keep the locked chats visible in their chatlist. They can choose whether to hide or reveal the locked chats folder.

4. When will the secret code feature be available to all users?

The secret code feature is being rolled out WhatsApp and will reach global users in the coming days.

(Source: Hindustan Times Digital Stream)