WhatsApp Introduces Document Signing and Delivery Feature

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, is set to launch a new feature that allows users and businesses to sign documents directly from the app and send them quickly and securely. This new functionality is made possible through a partnership between WhatsApp and DocuSign, a leading online document signing platform. With WhatsApp Delivery, users will be able to streamline their document signing and sending processes, offering more options and flexibility for both individuals and businesses while ensuring privacy.

To sign and send documents through WhatsApp, users will have the option to send a direct link to complete a document on the signatory’s mobile devices. According to DocuSign, agreements delivered through WhatsApp are signed nearly seven times faster than those sent via email. In fact, over 50% of DocuSign’s electronic signature agreements delivered through the messaging app are completed in 15 minutes or less.

With the integration of this new tool, DocuSign aims to connect its more than 2 billion users across 180 countries with any signatory using the WhatsApp platform. Mangesh Bhandarkar, the Executive Vice President of Product Management at DocuSign, highlighted how WhatsApp Delivery will simplify the agreement process and allow users to meet with signatories virtually anytime and anywhere.

Nikila Srinivasan, the Vice President of Business Messaging at Meta, emphasized WhatsApp’s reliability, security, and the simplicity of DocuSign’s electronic signature service. She envisions a future where everyone can conduct business directly from their favorite messaging app.

In terms of privacy, WhatsApp Delivery ensures the protection of shared information encrypting each document, making it highly confidential and tamper-proof. Additionally, WhatsApp’s built-in privacy features guarantee the secure delivery of notifications.

WhatsApp Delivery will be launched as a complementary service within DocuSign’s multi-channel delivery offering, available to users subscribed to the company’s standard or Business Pro plans.

FAQ:

Q: What is the new feature being introduced WhatsApp?

A: WhatsApp is introducing a document signing and delivery feature that allows users and businesses to sign documents directly from the app and send them quickly and securely.

Q: How does the feature work?

A: Users can send a direct link through WhatsApp to the signatory’s mobile devices to complete the document.

Q: How fast are agreements signed through WhatsApp compared to email?

A: Agreements delivered through WhatsApp are signed nearly seven times faster than those sent via email.

Q: Is the shared information protected?

A: Yes, WhatsApp Delivery encrypts each document, ensuring that it remains highly confidential and tamper-proof. WhatsApp’s privacy features also guarantee secure delivery of notifications.