WhatsApp Introduces New Reply Bar for Status Updates to Android and iOS Beta Testers

WhatsApp, the popular messaging network owned Meta, has launched a new feature for Android and iOS beta testers that aims to make responding to status updates easier. The feature, known as the reply bar, appears at the bottom of status updates, similar to the one found on Instagram Stories.

Previously, WhatsApp users could respond to a status update swiping up and selecting a text message or emoji. However, with the introduction of the reply bar, users can now directly input their response to a status update. This simplifies the process and allows for quicker engagement.

The reply bar feature is currently being rolled out to beta testers as part of the WhatsApp beta updates. For iOS users, it is included in version 23.15.10.72 of the WhatsApp beta, available through the TestFlight app. Android users can find the feature in version 2.23.26.3 of the WhatsApp beta, accessible via the Google Play Store. It is expected to be made available to more users in the coming days.

A screenshot of the feature, included in a report WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, shows the reply bar at the bottom of a status update. Its design closely resembles the reply bar found in Instagram stories, further aligning WhatsApp with Meta’s other social platforms.

In addition to the reply bar, WhatsApp is also working on other features to enhance user experience. One such feature is the ability to transfer WhatsApp statuses to Instagram, providing users with the option to share their updates on multiple platforms. WhatsApp is also developing a search functionality that allows users to find others username, eliminating the need to share phone numbers with strangers.

With these updates, WhatsApp continues to evolve from a simple messaging network into a more comprehensive social media platform, offering a range of features to its users.