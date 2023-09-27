A Meta Introduces AI-Assisted Chatbots in Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram

The Meta, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, is making a bold move into the world of AI-powered chatbots. The company has officially announced the launch of its AI assistant, which will be available on platforms such as WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram.

The Meta AI assistant provides real-time information and generates photorealistic images from text prompts in seconds. It also offers a variety of unique characters, including cultural icons and influencers like Snoop Dogg, Tom Brady, Kendall Jenner, and Naomi Osaka.

The Meta is gradually releasing its AI assistants and has implemented safeguards to ensure safety. The company also plans to make its AI available for businesses and creators, launching an AI studio that allows people to create their own AI.

The Meta AI chatbots will be familiar to users familiar with OpenAI’s ChatGPT and other similar services. The company sees it as a general-purpose assistant that can help with tasks ranging from planning a trip with friends to answering questions that would typically be asked to a search engine.

One key feature of the Meta AI is its ability to generate images, similar to OpenAI’s Midjourney or DALL-E, using the command “/imagine.” In a brief demonstration, the Meta AI produced high-resolution images in a matter of seconds.

The Meta is also launching a list of 28 AI characters in its messaging apps, many of which are based on celebrities or have specific use cases, such as a travel agent. These characters have subtle animated profile pictures that change based on the conversation.

The Meta will also use AI to facilitate the creation of custom stickers for chats and stories. Users will be able to edit and co-create images using AI-powered editing tools called “restyle” and “backdrop.” These features will be available on platforms like Instagram.

The Meta AI has been designed with safety in mind, refusing to provide inappropriate advice or engage in harmful discussions. The company has implemented mechanisms to ensure responsible use of the AI assistant.

Sources: The Verge

