WhatsApp India Takes Strong Action Against Bad Accounts

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned Meta, has cracked down on over 71 lakh bad accounts in India in the month of September. This move was made in accordance with the updated IT Rules 2021, implemented between September 1-30. The company proactively blocked around 25,71,000 accounts before any reports were raised users, as mentioned in its monthly compliance report.

With 500 million users in India, WhatsApp received a staggering 10,442 complaints during the month of September alone. The platform took action on 85% of the complaints received, marking a record “actioned” rate.

“Accounts Actioned” refers to the response taken WhatsApp based on the reported complaints. The action can involve either banning an account or restoring a previously banned account.

In order to combat abuse on the platform, WhatsApp employs a team of engineers, data scientists, analysts, researchers, and experts in law enforcement and online safety. They work alongside the safety features and controls already in place.

WhatsApp also complied with six orders from the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) in September. The GAC was recently formed to address concerns related to content and other issues in order to strengthen India’s digital laws and regulate Big Tech companies.

With its efforts to prioritize user safety, WhatsApp aims to remain an industry leader among end-to-end encrypted messaging services.

FAQ

1. What is the updated IT Rules 2021?

The updated IT Rules 2021 are a set of regulations imposed the Indian government to promote transparency and accountability in the digital space. These rules hold social media platforms accountable for the content shared on their platforms.

2. How does WhatsApp determine which accounts to ban?

WhatsApp takes action on accounts based on user reports and its own proactive monitoring. Accounts found to be in violation of the platform’s policies are banned to ensure user safety.

3. What is the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC)?

The Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) is a panel formed the Indian government to address concerns related to content and other issues in the digital space. It also oversees appeals made users against decisions made social media platforms.