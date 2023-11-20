WhatsApp Chooses Mercedes as First Sports Sponsorship, Expanding Communication Channels

WhatsApp has recently announced its groundbreaking partnership with Mercedes in Formula 1, marking its first foray into sports sponsorships. The multianual agreement aims to provide the team’s dedicated fans with exclusive content and real-time updates during races through WhatsApp’s private messaging service.

Unlike its American counterpart, iMessage, which is predominantly used Apple smartphone users, WhatsApp has gained widespread popularity globally. The messaging platform has become the primary communication tool for the Mercedes team, where team members, including executive individuals, frequently exchange messages during races via WhatsApp groups. Toto Wolff, the team director, shared his amusing experience of attempting to avoid reading the strategic queries from executives flipping his phone face down.

The collaboration between WhatsApp and Mercedes highlights the introduction of the new WhatsApp Channels feature, which the team adopted in September. As the team aims to enhance their fan engagement, they have already garnered an impressive 656,000 followers in anticipation of the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Will Cathcart, the leader of WhatsApp, expressed his surprise at how Mercedes relies on the messaging platform to efficiently liaise within the organization for smooth operation. Cathcart feels proud about working together to showcase how WhatsApp nurtures a strong bond between the team and its dedicated fans.

For Wolff, WhatsApp has become an invaluable tool. With the ability to communicate with the entire company through the WhatsApp Channels, he often spends an entire day without directly interacting with individual team members. Additionally, WhatsApp acts as his primary line of communication with his two children, who are studying at the University of Southern California.

