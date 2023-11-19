WhatsApp Strikes Major Sponsorship Deal with Mercedes in Formula 1

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned Meta, has recently announced its first foray into sports sponsorship partnering with Mercedes in the Formula 1 racing championship. This groundbreaking multi-year agreement is set to offer fans of the eight-time world champion team exclusive content and up-to-date information during races through WhatsApp’s private messaging service.

