New AI Feature “Meta AI” Coming to WhatsApp

WhatsApp is set to introduce a new feature called Meta AI, in a bid to keep up with the race for control of artificial intelligence. This multifunctional tool will allow users to search for information, create stickers, and utilize a calendar to search for chats date, all with the press of a single button.

During the presentation, Mark Zuckerberg named this new tool Meta AI. It is an integrated conversational assistant that will respond to messages as if it were a person, offering helpful responses. While the complete list of its functionalities is not yet available, as the chatbot is still in the early stages of development, it is expected to bring some surprises hidden within its code.

A few weeks ago, software developer and Instagram news leaker Alessandro Paluzzi shared a screenshot on his personal Twitter account, showing an interaction with this chatbot.

Among the confirmed aspects, it is known that Meta AI will have various personalities to choose from, allowing users to select from 28 alternatives that alter the way it responds. For instance, it will be able to adopt the personality of figures like Albert Einstein or provide advice from the perspective of a surfer about beaches or travel. This strategy aims to retain users in the face of competition, especially popular platforms like TikTok.

One major advantage is that Meta AI will be integrated into the Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp applications, allowing users to interact with this artificial intelligence without the need to download a separate app.

Currently, Meta AI has entered beta phase in the United States and can be used select developers and possibly some users. There is no specific date for its release in Argentina or other countries in the region.

In addition to its integration in WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, users will also be able to interact with Meta AI within a group typing @MetaAI to start a conversation. This allows everyone to engage with the chatbot and have conversations or request up-to-date information.

FAQ:

Q: What is Meta AI?

A: Meta AI is a new feature being introduced to WhatsApp that serves as a multifunctional tool and integrated conversational assistant, offering users the ability to search for information, create stickers, and utilize a calendar to search for chats date.

Q: Can Meta AI adopt different personalities?

A: Yes, Meta AI will have various personalities to choose from, allowing users to select from 28 alternatives that alter the way it responds. This includes personalities such as Albert Einstein or a surfer providing advice on beaches or travel.

Q: Will Meta AI be available in all countries?

A: Currently, Meta AI has entered beta phase in the United States, and there is no specific date for its release in other countries.