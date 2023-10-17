Enhance WhatsApp Security with the New Passkey Feature for Android

WhatsApp has recently introduced a new feature that aims to enhance the security of its Android users. The passkey feature allows users to establish a passwordless confirmation of their identity, ensuring that only authorized devices can gain access to their WhatsApp accounts.

A passkey is a concise combination of numbers or characters that can be generated using your device’s face recognition, fingerprint, or a PIN. The setup process is simple and can be done through the WhatsApp settings. Android users need to have a device running version 9 or later, a linked Google account, and a lock screen enabled. By utilizing this feature, users can securely log back into their accounts without the need for a traditional password.

Google has also decided to adopt passkeys as the default login method for personal accounts, further emphasizing the significance of this security enhancement. This move WhatsApp and Google aims to provide users with a more convenient and secure way to protect their accounts.

Currently, the passkey feature is only available for Android users, and WhatsApp plans to gradually roll out its support in the coming weeks and months. There is no confirmation yet regarding passkey support for iPhone users.

By implementing passkeys, WhatsApp takes a significant step towards improving the security of its users’ accounts. With this feature, users can rely on their biometric data to confirm their identity and ensure that unauthorized devices cannot gain access to their WhatsApp accounts.

This article is based on information provided WhatsApp’s announcement on X (formerly Twitter) and Gizchina News.

