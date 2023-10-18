New Authentication Method for WhatsApp Accounts Enhances Security

WhatsApp, a popular messaging service, has recently introduced a new authentication method called passkeys to enhance the security of user accounts. This emerging standard replaces traditional passwords with authentication tied to a specific device. Instead of entering a text password, users can now authenticate using biometrics such as face or fingerprint scanning.

Traditional passwords are vulnerable to phishing attacks and can be easily accessed individuals who have your information. With the introduction of passkeys, WhatsApp aims to eliminate these security risks. The passkeys will be stored in Google Password Manager, allowing users to deploy two-step verification or receive security notifications.

The passkey itself is stored on the user’s device instead of a remote server. Android users can secure their WhatsApp accounts using passkeys, ensuring that only their face, fingerprint, or PIN can unlock the app. While the passkey functionality is currently rolling out to all Android users, widespread availability may take some time. Users can check if the feature is enabled for their account going to the Settings > Account > Passkeys section in the WhatsApp app.

Passkeys represent a significant shift in online account security. They provide a simpler and more secure alternative to traditional password methods, reducing the risk of password leaks. By adopting passkeys, WhatsApp aims to protect user accounts and prevent server breaches.

