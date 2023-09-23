WhatsApp Introduces New Security Measures for Business Accounts

WhatsApp, owned Meta, has recently announced new security measures for its business accounts. One notable feature is the introduction of an account verification system, designed to help users identify legitimate businesses and protect them from fraud.

The account verification system is currently being tested and will be rolled out to all business accounts in the near future. To be verified, businesses will need to provide proof of their identity and legitimacy. Once verified, they will receive a verified account badge, displayed next to their name in WhatsApp chats.

In addition to the account verification system, Meta is introducing other features for business accounts. Businesses will be able to create a personalized WhatsApp page, ensuring a more professional and informative presence on the platform. Support for multiple devices will also be available, allowing businesses to manage their accounts from various devices.

Another exciting feature is the introduction of Flows, which will allow businesses to offer a wider range of services to their customers within the WhatsApp chat window. This could include displaying menus, allowing appointment bookings, or scheduling deliveries.

Meta is also considering the option of paid verification badges for WhatsApp business accounts, similar to those on Facebook and Instagram. However, a final decision has not been made regarding this matter.

These new security measures and features are significant steps in making WhatsApp Business safer and more secure for businesses and customers alike. Account verification will help prevent fraud and impersonation, ensuring users interact with genuine businesses. Personalized WhatsApp pages and support for multiple devices will improve the customer experience, enabling businesses to provide better service even when they are away from their desk.

WhatsApp Business has the potential to be a powerful tool for businesses, and further investments in security and innovation will help it reach its full potential. Meta should continue to prioritize the safety and success of businesses on the platform.

