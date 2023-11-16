Prepare for Change: WhatsApp Backup to Take Up Space on Google Drive

Beginning next year, Android users of WhatsApp will no longer enjoy free space on their Google account’s cloud for backing up their chats. This change will align their storage usage with other mobile platforms. While Android users will still be able to perform backups, they will need available space in their Google account’s memory. Once they reach the storage limit of 15GB in the free version, they will have to free up space or opt for a paid Google One plan.

Google clarified that this modification will initially affect WhatsApp Beta users before gradually rolling out to all WhatsApp users on Android. The latest update of WhatsApp Business beta for Android, version 2.23.24.21, already includes this change.

This new policy is expected to impact users who have relied on the convenience of automatic and unlimited data backups in previous years. The agreement between Google and WhatsApp for free and unlimited Drive backups was established in 2018. Consequently, frequent users of WhatsApp’s multimedia messaging app, whose backup files have grown significantly over time, will especially feel the effects of this change.

Preparing for the Change

Although these modifications are not yet in effect, it is advisable for users to start preparing for the upcoming changes to avoid potential difficulties. WhatsApp has made significant improvements to reduce the size of backups in recent months, which may help mitigate the impact of these changes. Additionally, users can always migrate their chat history to another device, ensuring they are not solely reliant on Google Drive.

As a precautionary measure, users should consider deleting any large, unnecessary videos and documents and reviewing their automatic media download settings. By taking these actions in advance, users can navigate the transition seamlessly and avoid any unexpected storage issues.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Will WhatsApp backups still work on Android?

Yes, WhatsApp backups will still function on Android as long as users have sufficient available space in their Google account.

2. What happens if I reach the storage limit in my Google account?

If you reach the storage limit of 15GB in the free version of your Google account, you will need to free up space or consider upgrading to a paid Google One plan.

3. When will the change take effect?

The modification will initially be implemented for WhatsApp Beta users and will gradually roll out to all Android users of WhatsApp starting next year.

4. Can I still migrate my chat history to another device?

Yes, users can always transfer their chat history to another device, reducing reliance on Google Drive for backup purposes.

5. Are there any ways to reduce the size of WhatsApp backups?

WhatsApp has made improvements to reduce the size of backups. Additionally, users can delete unnecessary large videos and documents to free up space.