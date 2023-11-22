Pune RTO Launches WhatsApp Complaint Number to Address Overcharging and Refusal of Rides

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Pune is taking steps to address the issue of overcharging and refusal of rides auto and cab drivers. In an effort to make complaints easier for commuters, the RTO plans to launch a dedicated WhatsApp number. This move follows the successful implementation of a similar number to tackle overcharging private buses during Diwali.

Commuters currently have the option to email their complaints to [email protected] or send a letter to the Pune RTO’s postal address. On average, the RTO receives about five to six such complaints daily and takes action in the form of fines and permit suspensions. However, the RTO believes that the introduction of a WhatsApp number will lead to an increase in the number of complaints.

To lodge a complaint, individuals will need to provide a detailed description of the issue and include a picture of the vehicle along with its registration number. This evidence will enable the RTO to take appropriate action against the driver, such as issuing a show-cause notice.

Many commuters in Pune have expressed their frustration with auto and cab drivers refusing rides and overcharging. Karun Shandilya, a resident of Koregaon Park, shared his daily experiences of being refused trips multiple auto drivers, causing him unnecessary stress. Siddharth Jhende, who lives in Lohegaon and works at Pune airport, highlighted the issue of drivers demanding extra money during late evening hours.

While the launch of the WhatsApp complaint number is a promising step, there are concerns about how the RTO will handle the potentially large volume of complaints. It remains to be seen how effectively the RTO will address these complaints and ensure that action is taken against drivers engaging in such practices.

Overall, the introduction of the WhatsApp complaint number Pune RTO shows a proactive approach in addressing the grievances of commuters. By leveraging technology and providing an easily accessible platform, the RTO aims to enhance transparency and accountability in the transportation sector.

