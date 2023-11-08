WhatsApp Considering New Features and Possible Ads in Status

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, is reportedly in the process of developing or testing fresh voice message and sticker features. In addition to this, there are speculations that the platform may introduce advertisements in the Status feature.

According to a recent interview with WhatsApp’s head, Will Cathcart, the platform’s intentions regarding ads were potentially disclosed. Cathcart clarified that while WhatsApp will not display ads in the inbox, there is a possibility they might appear in different locations like Status or Channels.

However, it is important to note that Cathcart’s statement does not guarantee the arrival of ads in WhatsApp’s Status or Channels section. In the past, WhatsApp experimented with ads in the beta version’s Status segment but did not implement them in the public version.

On another note, WhatsApp has reported taking action against 7.11 million accounts in September, in accordance with IT regulations in India. Among these accounts, 2.57 million were banned proactively, even before receiving any user reports.

Overall, WhatsApp continues to innovate and explore new features while ensuring the platform remains user-friendly. The potential introduction of ads in select areas could provide new opportunities for advertisers, but WhatsApp’s focus on maintaining a positive user experience remains paramount.

