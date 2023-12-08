WhatsApp Introduces New Privacy Feature for Voice Messages

WhatsApp has announced a new feature called ‘View Once’ that allows users to send self-destructing voice messages. This feature adds an extra layer of privacy for users who are concerned about their messages being accessed unauthorized individuals.

With the new ‘View Once’ feature, voice messages, as well as photos and videos, will automatically disappear after the recipient has played them. The goal of this feature is to enhance privacy for users who are sharing sensitive information or planning surprises.

“This feature allows users to share sensitive information over voice messages with added peace of mind, such as reading out credit card details to a friend,” stated WhatsApp in a recent statement.

To ensure consistency with the ‘View Once’ feature for photos and videos, voice messages marked with the “one-time” icon indicating they can only be played once.

WhatsApp assures users that these self-destructing voice messages are still protected end-to-end encryption. This means that only the intended recipient can access and listen to the messages. The company also confirms that the feature will be rolled out to users globally in the next few days.

The addition of the ‘View Once’ feature demonstrates WhatsApp’s commitment to improving privacy and security for its users. By offering this option for voice messages, WhatsApp provides another level of control for users who want to share sensitive information while ensuring that the content does not remain accessible after it has been viewed.

Overall, this new feature serves as a valuable tool for individuals who prioritize privacy and want to protect their personal data while using WhatsApp.