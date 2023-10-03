WhatsApp Hacks: New Methods for Infiltrating Accounts

WhatsApp hacks have been increasing in recent months, with hackers finding more insidious ways to breach the app’s security. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has issued a warning to users, stating that WhatsApp has become the primary target for hackers.

One of the popular methods used hackers is embedding malware in spam messages and links. By tricking users into clicking on these malicious links, hackers gain access to their accounts. Another method involves call-forwarding, where hackers deceive victims into calling certain man-machine interface (MMI) codes to perform specific actions on their devices.

A cybersecurity expert named Adesola explains that hackers aim to forward calls from the victim’s number to their own. This allows them to re-register the WhatsApp account using the target’s phone number, choosing the phone call verification option instead of the usual OTP option.

In addition to these more complex methods, there are also straightforward approaches that hackers employ. For example, the new feature introduced WhatsApp in April 2023 allows users to operate one account on four devices simultaneously. Malicious individuals can exploit this feature using someone else’s phone to scan a code on their laptops, enabling them to log into the victim’s account without logging them out.

Some victims of WhatsApp hacks were initially unaware that their accounts had been compromised. In the case of Wuraola Onyeku, she only realized her partner was logged into her account on his desktop after noticing responses to messages she didn’t remember sending. Onyeku attributed her confusion to memory lapses and even considered that she might have a health condition affecting her memory.

Another individual, Ganiu Oloruntade, experienced a hack through a phone call. He received a call from a strange number asking about a WhatsApp group and was then asked to call a certain number, which he refused to do. Within seconds of ending the call, he discovered that he couldn’t access his WhatsApp account. Friends informed him that he had sent broadcast messages requesting money. Oloruntade believes that the hackers used his voice from the phone call to trick him into providing a verification code.

While WhatsApp has implemented 2-factor authentication (2-FA) to protect users, it is not foolproof against all advanced hacks. The platform has had vulnerabilities in the past, with WhatsApp patching them and prompting users to update the app to mitigate the risks.

It is essential for WhatsApp users to be cautious and vigilant about their account security. Avoid clicking on suspicious links or disclosing verification codes to unknown callers. Regularly update the app when prompted to ensure you have the latest security patches.

Sources:

– Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)

– Adesola, cybersecurity expert