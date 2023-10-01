Alternatives to Copying a WhatsApp Group

If you’ve ever tried to copy a WhatsApp group, you probably know how frustrating it can be. However, there are alternatives to copying that actually work. While the ability to copy a WhatsApp group would be useful in certain situations, alternative methods are currently in demand.

Unfortunately, it is currently not possible to directly copy a WhatsApp group. If you want to add members from one WhatsApp group to a new or different group, the only option available at the moment is to manually add the members.

To do this, create a new group and select all the contacts that you want to add to the new group. This method only works if you have already saved the numbers in your contacts.

If you haven’t saved the numbers, there are two options: manually save the numbers first and then add them to the new group, or create an invitation and share the invitation link with the respective individuals. They can then join the group using the link.

Creating an Invitation Link for WhatsApp Groups

Since WhatsApp groups cannot be copied, you can generate invitation links to add new members to a group.

To do this, open WhatsApp on your smartphone and create a new group or use a group where you are already the administrator. Open the group chat and go to the group info. Scroll down and you will find the options “Add members” and “Invite with a link”.

Click on “Invite with a link”. You now have the option to send the link directly via WhatsApp to your contacts, copy it, share it in other ways, or generate a QR code. This way, you can easily add new members to a group using the link.

Sources: None