WhatsApp Revolutionizes Group Calls with Expanded Participant Capacity

WhatsApp, the renowned instant messaging platform owned Meta, continues to enhance the user experience introducing new features. In its latest stable update for iOS, WhatsApp is bringing a significant enhancement to group calls, allowing for a larger number of participants than ever before.

Previously, WhatsApp video calls were limited to 32 participants, with only 15 users having the ability to initiate the call. However, the recent iOS stable update changes this limitation and allows all 32 participants to start a group video call right from the beginning. This marked improvement offers users a more seamless and inclusive calling experience on the world’s most popular messaging platform.

Last month, a select group of beta testers had access to this new feature, along with minor improvements to the calls tab, as reported WABetaInfo.[^source]

In addition to this exciting update, WhatsApp has also made it easier for Android users to log into their accounts introducing passkey support. With this feature, Android device users can securely log in without the need for passwords. Only their face, fingerprint, or PIN is required to unlock their WhatsApp account. Unfortunately, there is no official word on when passkey support will be available for iOS users.

The introduction of passkeys aligns with the broader industry effort to move away from traditional passwords. Google recently decided to prompt its users to create and use passkeys as an alternative to passwords, streamlining the sign-in process for the future.

With these recent advancements, WhatsApp consistently proves its commitment to improving user experience and staying at the forefront of innovative messaging platforms. Users can now enjoy more inclusive and convenient group video calls, along with enhanced security measures that prioritize simplicity without compromising on protection.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How many participants could previously initiate group video calls on WhatsApp?

A: Prior to the recent update, only 15 out of 32 participants could initiate group video calls on WhatsApp.

Q: Will iOS users have access to passkey support?

A: As of now, there is no official information on when passkey support will be available for iOS users.

Q: What is the alternative to passwords being promoted tech companies?

A: Passkeys are being promoted as an alternative to traditional passwords, simplifying the sign-in process while maintaining security.