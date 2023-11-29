WhatsApp Group Admins Held Liable for Shared Content, Regardless of Default Status

In a recent ruling the Madhya Pradesh High Court, it was determined that the group admin of a WhatsApp group will be held liable for objectionable content shared within the group, even if they became an admin default. This decision came as a result of a revision petition filed the accused against charges framed against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

The case involved the sharing of a nude photograph of a woman alongside the Indian National Flag in a WhatsApp group named ‘Sanskari Kamine’. The accused argued that they were wrongly charged, claiming that they were not the original admin of the group where the offensive material was shared. They denied any involvement in creating, sharing, or endorsing the objectionable content. However, the prosecution contended that as a member and admin of the WhatsApp group, the accused was indeed liable for the charges, highlighting the acceptance of WhatsApp’s terms and conditions its users.

The High Court, in alignment with a judgment the Allahabad High Court, held that the WhatsApp group admin at the time when the objectionable photograph was percolated and shared will be held responsible for the alleged offenses, irrespective of how they assumed the role of admin. The Court emphasized that, according to Section 33 of the Indian Penal Code, both acts and omissions are considered in determining liability. Since the accused remained the admin of the group and did not leave it, the Court found a strong suspicion that they had committed the offense.

The Court’s ruling reinforces the notion that WhatsApp group admins play a crucial role in monitoring and controlling the content shared within their groups. It places the onus on them to ensure that objectionable or illegal material is not disseminated among the members. This judgment serves as a reminder of the responsibilities that come with being an admin and the potential legal consequences for failing to fulfill those responsibilities.

