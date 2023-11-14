Goodbye to Unlimited WhatsApp Backups on Android: What You Need to Know

If you’re an Android user of WhatsApp and have the backup option activated, this information might be of interest to you: the application’s backups will consume space in your Google Drive account, the cloud storage service used the platform to back up your chat content.

This is truly a novelty for Android users. Unlike iPhone users, they have never had to worry about the available storage in their Google Drive account when making WhatsApp backups. But things are about to change.

Farewell to Unlimited WhatsApp Backups on Android (Without Paying)

The new WhatsApp backup experience on Android will roll out gradually. Starting from December 2023, it will impact the beta versions of the application. Later, during the first half of 2024, it will be extended to all users, but it is important to be prepared well in advance.

Given the significance of the change, WhatsApp promises to notify users 30 days in advance through a banner in the backup section. And this feature is crucial because it allows us to save our chats, images, and videos (the latter being optional) in case we lose our mobile device.

WhatsApp, let’s remember, has more than 2 billion active users, and many of them use the service on Android. So there were millions of users occupying space on Google’s servers with their backups without affecting the free 15 GB storage of Google Drive.

Does this mean we won’t be able to back up more than 15 GB? Not necessarily. All Android users who pay for additional storage on Google Drive can upload larger backups. However, this scenario is more complicated for iOS users.

For years, Apple has only offered 5 GB of free storage on iCloud, the platform WhatsApp uses for backups on iOS. As we can see, iPhone users have a harder time managing free storage between WhatsApp backups and other data.

How to Activate Backup on Android?

If you haven’t activated backup on Android, it is highly recommended. To do so, simply tap on more options (···) > Settings > Chats > Backup > Save to Google Drive. Then choose your desired backup frequency.

Images: Eyestetix Studio

Source: [Xataka](https://www.xataka.com/aplicaciones/copias-seguridad-whatsapp-ocuparan-espacio-google-drive-)