Meta Introduces Support for Multiple WhatsApp Accounts on Same Device

Meta has announced the introduction of support for multiple WhatsApp accounts on the same device, allowing users to easily switch between accounts without the need to log out. This feature comes as a convenient solution for individuals who need to manage both personal and work WhatsApp accounts, eliminating the hassle of carrying two separate phones or logging out each time.

To create an additional WhatsApp account, users will require a second phone number, SIM card, or a device with multi-SIM or eSIM capabilities. The setup process involves opening WhatsApp’s settings, clicking on the arrow next to the user’s name, and selecting “Add account.”

Once configured, users can seamlessly switch between their multiple accounts without the inconvenience of logging out or juggling between multiple devices. Meta has assured users that the app will allow them to manage the privacy and notification preferences of each account separately, providing enhanced customization options.

Meta emphasizes the importance of using the official WhatsApp client to ensure the security of users’ devices against potential malware or credential theft attacks. They caution users against downloading imitations or fake versions of WhatsApp, as only the official app guarantees the privacy and security of messages.

In recent months, Meta has been introducing new features to enhance the functionality of WhatsApp. Last month, WhatsApp Channels were introduced to over 150 countries, offering a new way for people and organizations to communicate important updates within the platform. In July, WhatsApp added support for video messages lasting up to 60 seconds, enabling users to record and share videos directly from the chat window.

Meta has also prioritized privacy features, allowing users to silence unknown callers, block spam calls, and customize their privacy settings. Additionally, the company introduced Chat Lock in May, enabling users to block unauthorized access to their most private conversations.

Overall, Meta’s introduction of support for multiple WhatsApp accounts on the same device provides users with increased convenience and flexibility in managing both personal and professional communications. It further emphasizes the importance of using the official WhatsApp app for enhanced security and privacy.

